Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

