Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $465,976,000 after buying an additional 273,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

NYSE VZ opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

