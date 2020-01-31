Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $47,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $814,962 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veritex by 279.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Veritex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Veritex by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.54. Veritex has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

