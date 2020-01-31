Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

VEC stock opened at GBX 96.90 ($1.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.48 million and a PE ratio of -7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.18. Vectura Group has a one year low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

