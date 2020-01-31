Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.515-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion.Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VAR. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.14.

NYSE VAR traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.57. 777,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,812. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

