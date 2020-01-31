Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 96,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,759. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

