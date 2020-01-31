Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 3.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,730. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

