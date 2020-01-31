Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $93.69. 295,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

