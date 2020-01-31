Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,248,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,900. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

