Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.8% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $65,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,769,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

