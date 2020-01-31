Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4,592.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 121,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,086,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,757,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,939,000.

VXF traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $125.35. 7,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,277. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $130.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

