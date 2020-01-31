Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.38. 876,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.