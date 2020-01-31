ValuEngine Lowers Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.58.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of WAB opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $569,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,657 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.