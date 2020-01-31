ValuEngine Downgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Hold

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGIO. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 91,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,757. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene bought 403,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,112,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse bought 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Roth IRA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.