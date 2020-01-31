ValuEngine Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.85. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

