Valor Token (VALOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.40 Million

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Bithumb. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $182,301.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $542.46 or 0.05809447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025197 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00128299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034533 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015936 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

