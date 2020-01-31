USDx stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. USDx stablecoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $238,674.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,408.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.04078999 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00686255 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005846 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

