USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.04

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $452.32 million and approximately $322.76 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010985 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Korbit, OKEx and FCoin.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.01939011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00126855 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 440,441,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,564,363 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, FCoin, CPDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, OKEx, Crex24 and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

