Usca Ria LLC Sells 475 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL opened at $77.75 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.44 and a 12-month high of $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.