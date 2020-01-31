Usca Ria LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.