Usca Ria LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 845.8% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the third quarter worth $1,375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $11.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

