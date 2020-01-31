Usca Ria LLC Acquires Shares of 2,700 Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13,607.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 433,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Guardant Health stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 180.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.94) EPS. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $44,487.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 6,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $542,387.79. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,840 shares of company stock valued at $15,181,678. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

