USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 275,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,985. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

