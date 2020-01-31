US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.32

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

USCR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. US Concrete had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that US Concrete Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in US Concrete by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in US Concrete by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

