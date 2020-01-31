US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.32

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.
USCR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.22.
In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 13,600 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,241.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 5,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,163.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 28,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,196 and have sold 750 shares valued at $30,558. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in US Concrete by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in US Concrete by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Concrete by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in US Concrete by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
US Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
