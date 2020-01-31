Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ:UMRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 179,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,174. Unum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.07% and a negative net margin of 388.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

