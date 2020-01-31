United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) PT Raised to $175.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. United Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,445,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,392,000 after purchasing an additional 89,021 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.