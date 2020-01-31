United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UTX opened at $154.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,461 shares of company stock worth $9,207,027 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in United Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in United Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.