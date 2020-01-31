United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38, Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

URI opened at $141.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.