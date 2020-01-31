United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in United Rentals by 118.1% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 12.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.49. The company had a trading volume of 239,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,403. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

