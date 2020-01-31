United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.41.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.