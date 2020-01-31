United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on UPS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, GMP Securities raised United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.41.
NYSE UPS opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.80% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
