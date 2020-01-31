United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will report sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $24.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.09 billion to $24.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $24.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.52. 588,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,396. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $394.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

