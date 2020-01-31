United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of United Bankshares to a hold rating and set a $44.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.05.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,155. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.21. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

