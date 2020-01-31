Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Trading Down 25%

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS)’s stock price traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 45,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Uniserve Communications Corporation is engaged in the provision of Internet access and telecommunications communications services primarily in British Columbia (B.C.) and Alberta. The Company focuses on providing data, telecommunication, and information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium businesses.

