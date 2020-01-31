Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

NYSE JNJ opened at $150.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.