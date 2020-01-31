Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.11

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $12.26. Uni Select shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 30,304 shares changing hands.

UNS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uni Select from C$15.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uni Select Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Uni Select’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Uni Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

