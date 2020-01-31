UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

UMB Financial stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. 8,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.80.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.