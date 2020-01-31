Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), approximately 108,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 100,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25.

About Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

