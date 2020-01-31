Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Shares of LON UDG opened at GBX 776.50 ($10.21) on Monday. Udg Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 802 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 781.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

