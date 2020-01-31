Ubex Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $1.62 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.00 or 0.05794008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025236 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00128717 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034313 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,244,110 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMart, Fatbtc, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

