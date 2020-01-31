U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Down 11.3% in January

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,960,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 15,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.39. 1,849,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $375.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,290. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 155.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,707 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

