U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,180,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.