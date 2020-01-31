Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.81.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,775. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

