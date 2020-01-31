Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $143.31. 1,848,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $112.68 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

