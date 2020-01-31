Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,440 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.81. 7,251,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,042. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

