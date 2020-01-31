Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,450 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 673,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 94,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after acquiring an additional 115,429 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 52,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.55. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $141.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

