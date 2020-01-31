Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,700 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,266 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $396,301.20. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. Insiders have sold a total of 20,828,699 shares of company stock worth $501,820,810 over the last three months. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. 203,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.47. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.