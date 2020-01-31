Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,730 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,602,000 after buying an additional 575,781 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at $27,847,310.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 666,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

