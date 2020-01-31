Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.01. 2,731,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $138.13 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

