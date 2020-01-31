Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.10. 29,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,864. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $173.31 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,202,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.12.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.