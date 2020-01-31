Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $214.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,542. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.33 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.29.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

